BCCI has a hypocritical stance on Pak-India series: Ehsan Mani 

October 18, 2018

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that India has a “hypocritical” stance when it comes to playing bilateral series, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

“There is a lot of hypocrisy at the moment. India plays ICC events against us but doesn’t play bilateral series,” he said. “That is something that we need to address,” he added.

“The Indian public obviously love to see India and Pakistan playing, and so does the Pakistani public.”

He said that bilateral series between Pakistan and India help “increase people-to-people contact”.

“Indian fans come to Pakistan. Hundreds of thousands of fans have come to Pakistan from India and everyone goes back happy,” he said.

Mani went on to say that Pakistan-India cricket games have the highest financial value but the PCB’s desire to resume ties was about more than money.

 
 
 
 
 

See Also

UAE to host Australia for one-off Twenty20 International

October 18, 2018 3:03 pm

Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan 232/4 at lunch on day three against Australia

October 18, 2018 1:23 pm

Schutt stars as Australia Women defeat Pakistan in first ODI

October 18, 2018 1:17 pm

The IMF loan won’t solve all of Pakistan’s problems

October 18, 2018 1:08 pm

Siddle likely to replace Starc for Pakistan T20 series

October 18, 2018 11:09 am

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy becomes first Pakistani to win the Eliasson Global Leadership Prize

October 18, 2018 11:06 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.