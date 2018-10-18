BCCI has a hypocritical stance on Pak-India series: Ehsan Mani 

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that India has a “hypocritical” stance when it comes to playing bilateral series, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

“There is a lot of hypocrisy at the moment. India plays ICC events against us but doesn’t play bilateral series,” he said. “That is something that we need to address,” he added.

“The Indian public obviously love to see India and Pakistan playing, and so does the Pakistani public.”

He said that bilateral series between Pakistan and India help “increase people-to-people contact”.

“Indian fans come to Pakistan. Hundreds of thousands of fans have come to Pakistan from India and everyone goes back happy,” he said.

Mani went on to say that Pakistan-India cricket games have the highest financial value but the PCB’s desire to resume ties was about more than money.