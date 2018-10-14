BCCI CEO’s name comes up in #MeToo post

The name of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri has been mentioned in an anonymous #MeToo post, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The Indian Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators has asked Johri to submit his reply in the matter within a week.

Johri has not made any public comment on the matter.

“There are certain media reports today initially circulated selectively through Whatsapp messages, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr Rahul Johri,” CoA said. “The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle.”

The committee went on to say that the allegations also relate to his previous employment with a large media house. It added that the accusations leveled against the cricket board’s official “do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI”.

“The Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations,” it said.

The committee added that further course of action will be decided when Johri submits his reply. The alleged victim claim to be a former colleague of Johri before he joined a “niche satellite channel”.

Johri has been the CEO of BCCI since June 2016 and served at a high-profile designation at the Discovery Network.