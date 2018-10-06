Bangladesh refuses to grant Soumya, Mithun NOCs for Afghan league

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has refused to issue no-objection certificates to Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun to take part in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League, Cricbuzz has reported.

“We don’t want to let them play because of national commitments and two upcoming home series,” a BCB official told Cricbuzz.

The batting duo are likely to be selected for their upcoming home series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sarkar and Mithun were picked up by Kandahar Knights for the tournament. Their compatriot Taskin Ahmed has been allowed to take part in the competition.

The spokesperson said that Taskin was given the green signal because “the board wanted to see his medical condition”.

“Taskin got the NOC for other reasons. He is a fast bowler and he was injured for a long time and so we want to see his condition,” the board stated.