Bangladesh refuses to grant Soumya, Mithun NOCs for Afghan league

October 6, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ESPN Cricinfo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has refused to issue no-objection certificates to Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun to take part in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League, Cricbuzz has reported.

“We don’t want to let them play because of national commitments and two upcoming home series,” a BCB official told Cricbuzz.

The batting duo are likely to be selected for their upcoming home series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sarkar and Mithun were picked up by Kandahar Knights for the tournament. Their compatriot Taskin Ahmed has been allowed to take part in the competition.

The spokesperson said that Taskin was given the green signal because “the board wanted to see his medical condition”.

“Taskin got the NOC for other reasons. He is a fast bowler and he was injured for a long time and so we want to see his condition,” the board stated.

 
 
 

See Also

Yasir Shah backing on Big Bash League experience to tackle Australia

October 6, 2018 12:46 pm

India dismiss West Indies for 181, enforce follow-on

October 6, 2018 11:11 am

Shadab Khan ruled out of first Test against Australia

October 5, 2018 8:22 pm

Jadeja hits debut ton as India declare on record 649-9

October 5, 2018 2:43 pm

Duminy, Warner won’t be participating in PSL 2019

October 5, 2018 1:49 pm

Shane Warne calls Steve Waugh ‘the most selfish player’

October 5, 2018 1:34 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.