Bangladesh beat Pakistan, Afghanistan defeat Nepal in Under-19 Asia Cup

Hosts Bangladesh defeated Pakistan while Afghanistan triumphed over Nepal in the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup on Monday.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by three wickets at Chittagong.

Pakistan were restricted to 187 in 45.2 overs. Waqar Ahmed made 67 runs while Saim Ayub scored 49 runs for the side.

Rishad Hossain picked up three wickets Shoriful Islam dismissed two batsmen.

Bangladesh chased the target successfully in 47.2 overs with three wickets to spare. Shamim Hossain chipped in with his 65-run knock and Prantik Nawroz Nabil made 58 runs for the hosts.

Muhammad Musa was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he grabbed three wickets in the match.

Afghanistan beat Nepal by three wickets as well.

Nepal, electing to bat, were dismissed for 131 runs. Rohit Kumar Paudel was the top scorer with 46 runs.

Rashid Khan and Aasif Sheikh made 30 and 20 runs respectively.

Azmatullah Omarzai bagged four wickets for Afghanistan. Abdul Rahman and Qais Ahmad took two wickets each.

Afghanistan chased down the target of 132 runs in 37.3 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 26 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Arif Khan made 23 runs each.

Surya Tamang took four wickets for Nepal.