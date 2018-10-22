Balochistan CM Jam Kamal used to take part in the Gwadar Off-Road Rally

October 22, 2018




Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal attended the final day of the third Gwadar Off-Road Rally on Sunday.

"The event is taking place in a friendly atmosphere," he told SAMAA TV. "The people of Gwadar and its nearby areas are enjoying it a lot."

People from far-flung areas have come to watch the rally, he said.

Related: Drivers compete for supremacy in stock category of Gwadar Rally

The chief minister added that he used to take part in the Gwadar rally. The competition is being organised by Raees Associates and Enterprises with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army.

Rally racers including Mir Nadir Khan Magsi, Amir Khan Magsi, and Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali were seen in action.

The competitors, who included three females and an Iranian national, battled for supremacy in the challenging 240-kilometre track.
 
 
 

See Also

Nadir Magsi wins Gwadar Rally 2018

October 21, 2018 11:50 pm

Gwadar Off-Road Rally: Drivers compete for supremacy in stock category

October 21, 2018 1:54 pm

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Sultan to compete in Dubai Desert Race

October 21, 2018 11:42 am

Gwadar Off-Road Rally: Women racers on the road to empowerment

October 19, 2018 7:59 pm

Three-day Gwadar Off-Road Rally kicks off

October 19, 2018 2:20 pm

Third Gwadar Off-Road Rally to kick off on Friday

October 18, 2018 4:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.