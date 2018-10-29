Babar Azam tops T20 batsman rankings

Babar Azam’s recent performance against Australia has landed him at the top of ICC Twenty20 rankings for batsmen.

The Pakistani batsman tops the table with 844 points. Aaron Finch of Australia is at second place with 839 points while India’s Lokesh Rahul retained his third place in the rankings with 801 points.

Azam had scored two half centuries to help Pakistan whitewash Australia in the three match Twenty20 series. He was named Player of the Series for his heroics.

163 runs in the series with two half-centuries. @babarazam258 is the Man of the Series. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/iesQmZWSJy — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2018

Shoaib Malik, the second highest run scorer in the shortest format, is at No 29 in the rankings with 548 points while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is placed at No 41 with 503 points.

In the bowling rankings, spinners Shadab Khan retained his second spot with 757 points while Imad Wasim held on to his 10th position with 636 points.

Faheem Ashraf improved to 16th place with 611 points while Hasan Ali is at No 21 with 587 points.