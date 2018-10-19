Azhar Ali sees the lighter side of his bizarre run out

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali saw the light side of his bizarre run out in the Abu Dhabi Test and joked that he was preparing for a “life-time of teasing from his children”.

“I know I will be asked this question for a long time now, especially when I go back home,” the batsman said. “My sons will ask it in a funnier way … they’re going to speak about it for years,” he said.

“Whenever I say something to them they are going to come back to me about this run out.”

Ali was involved in a comical run out on the third day’s play of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia.

Ali and Asad Shafiq were standing in the middle of the pitch chatting because both batsmen thought Ali’s ball had crossed the boundary rope for a four — problem was that it stopped a few inches short.

Mitchell Starc collected the ball from the boundary and Tim Paine knocked over the stumps to complete the run out, all while Ali and Shafiq stood chatting.

Many memes about the run out went viral online. Australian cricketers also commented on the dismissal. Michael Hussey said that the run out “takes the cake”.

Ali, on the other hand, is taking full responsibility for the mistake.

“When Tim Paine started to run towards the stumps then I thought there was something a little bit funny about it, then it was a shock after that … it’s my own fault,” he added.