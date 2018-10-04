Australia’s Steve Smith confirmed for PSL 2019

Former Australian captain Steve Smith will be in action in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, FOX Sports reported.

The Australian batsman, who led the side in the 2016 edition of the World Twenty20 in India, is among the 14 international players placed in the platinum category.

He has played for several cricketing franchises across the world including Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sydney Sixers and Worcestershire.

Smith has scored 431 runs in 30 matches with a high score of 90 runs and an average of 21.55.

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.