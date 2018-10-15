Australia’s John Hastings suffering from mysterious lung condition

Australian fast bowler John Hastings has been forced to take a break from the game because he is suffering from a mysterious lung condition, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

He bleeds in his lungs whenever he bowls during a match.

The fast bowler underwent several medical checkups but doctors have yet to diagnose the illness.

“It’s something that, over probably the last three or four months, has been really difficult for me,” Hastings said in an interview. “It’s basically every time I’ve been trying to gear up and get ready to bowl, I’ve been coughing up blood,” he said.

“What’s happened is basically that I won’t be able to bowl this year or probably moving forward unless this situation gets sorted out.”

Hastings said that he has been playing cricket his whole life and he wants to keep playing.

“I wanted to play tournaments all around the world. That’s one of the reasons I retired early from one-day and four-day cricket,” he said.

“It’s pretty shattering. I’ve come to terms with it now, but over the last four or five months it’s been a very, very tough period,” the Australian said.

The pacer said that he experienced the symptoms several years ago and had “little episodes” but the situation kept getting worse.

“Every time I’m bowling now, it’s happening. It’s literally just bowling. It’s not running. I can do boxing weight sessions, rowing, anything like that, but as soon as the pressure [of bowling] at the crease at match intensity, when I step it up, literally I burst blood vessels in my lungs and I walk back to my mark and cough up some blood,” he added.

The 32-year-old played one Test, 29 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia.

He bid farewell to Test and ODI cricket in October 2017 to focus on his T20 career. He was to represent the Sydney Sixers in the 2018-19 edition of the Big Bash League which begins on December 19.