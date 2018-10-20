Australian captain Tim Paine calls Abbas a ‘world-class bowler’

Australian captain Tim Paine praised the performance of Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas in the Abu Dhabi Test, AFP reported.

The Australian skipper hailed the Pakistani pacer as a “world-class bowler”.

“Abbas challenged our defence and was too good for us,” he said. “Yasir didn’t get the wickets, but he bowled just as well.

“Over here, one of the things our bowlers talked about was building pressure from both ends. That is what Pakistan did really well together,” he said.

Paine added that the defeat was “hard to swallow”.

“We came here to win this series and we did okay in the first Test and showed at least some fight and showed the style and brand of cricket we wanted to play,” he said.

The Pakistani captain said that Australian side took Abbas lightly in the deciding game.

“Looks like they hadn’t prepared for Abbas, they took him a little easy,” said Sarfraz.

The Pakistani captain said that Abbas was the best bowler on both teams.

“The way he bowled throughout he was the main factor for us winning the series.”

Abbas took 17 wickets as Pakistan went on to clinch the Test series against Australia 1-0.

It is not just Ahmed and Paine that were discussing Abbas’ performance in the Test series.

South African pacer Dale Steyn predicted that the Pakistani fast bowler will soon become the No.1 Test bowler.

Abbas used to work in a factory as a welder before becoming a full time cricketer.