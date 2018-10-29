Australia women whitewash Pakistan in T20 series

Australia defeated Pakistan in the final fixture of their women’s Twenty20 International in Kuala Lumpur on Monday by nine wickets.

Pakistan were restricted to 98-7 in 20 overs, with only two of its players scoring in double figures. This was Pakistan’s lowest total in the three-match series. Australia women won the T20 series 3-0

Bismah Maroof made 34 runs for the team with the help of three boundaries. Four players got run out and Pakistan lost five wickets for just 20 runs.

Meghan Schutt picked up two wickets in the match.

Australia chased down the target of 98 runs in 10.2 overs. Alyssa Healey’s 41-ball 67 powered Australia to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan. Beth Mooney scored 21 runs.

Natalia Pervaiz took one wicket.