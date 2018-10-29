Australia women whitewash Pakistan in T20 series

October 29, 2018

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Australia defeated Pakistan in the final fixture of their women’s Twenty20 International in Kuala Lumpur on Monday by nine wickets.

Pakistan were restricted to 98-7 in 20 overs, with only two of its players scoring in double figures. This was Pakistan’s lowest total in the three-match series.  Australia women won the T20 series 3-0

Bismah Maroof made 34 runs for the team with the help of three boundaries. Four players got run out and Pakistan lost five wickets for just 20 runs.

Related: Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Women’s T20 series

Meghan Schutt picked up two wickets in the match.

Australia chased down the target of 98 runs in 10.2 overs. Alyssa Healey’s 41-ball 67 powered Australia to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan. Beth Mooney scored 21 runs.

Natalia Pervaiz took one wicket.

 
 
 

See Also

Shoaib Malik is now the second-highest scorer in T20 Internationals

October 28, 2018 10:19 pm

Najam Sethi to take legal action against PCB

October 28, 2018 7:00 pm

Denly stars as England beat Sri Lanka in only T20

October 28, 2018 6:35 pm

Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Women’s T20 series

October 28, 2018 6:29 pm

PCB hits back at ICC for poking fun at T20 series trophy

October 27, 2018 2:02 pm

The road to Pakistan’s tenth consecutive Twenty20 series win

October 27, 2018 1:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.