Australia women beat Pakistan in first T20

October 25, 2018

The Australian women’s team defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Thursday.

Half-centuries by Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia put up a total of 195 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz took a wicket each.

Pakistan women couldn’t chase the total and scored 131 runs only for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nahida Khan scored 43 runs.

Sophie Molinuex’s brilliant 4-16 helped Australia take a 1-0 T20 series lead. She was named Player of the Match for her performance with the ball.

 
 
 

