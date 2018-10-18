Australia require 538 to win second Test against Pakistan

Australia need 538 runs to win second Abu Dhabi Test after Pakistan declared its second innings on 400 for 9 on the third day.

Babar Azam, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scored half-centuries.

Azam fell just one run short of his century as he was dismissed on 99 runs. Ahmed made 81, while Zaman scored 66 runs for the team.

Ali chipped in with his 64-run knock for the team.

Asad Shafiq made 44 runs for the team, while Haris Sohail scored 17.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he finished with 4/39 in 13 overs. Labuschagne took two wickets for the team.