Australia beat UAE in one-off T20

Australia defeated the United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in its one-off Twenty20 International in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

UAE, electing to bat first, were restricted to 117/6 in 20 overs.

Shaiman Anwar was the top scorer with 41 runs, while Mohammad Naveed and Rameez Shahzad scored 27 and 22 runs, respectively.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake picked up two wickets each. Adam Tye took one wicket.

D’Arcy Short scored a half-century as Australia chased down the target of 118 runs in 16.1 overs. He made 68 runs off 53 deliveries.

Chris Lynn made 20 runs, while Glenn Maxwell scored 18 runs.

Amir Hayat took two wickets for the hosts.