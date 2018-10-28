Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Women’s T20 series

Australia defeated Pakistan in the second fixture of their women’s Twenty20 International by six wickets in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 101 in 19.5 overs, with only two of its players scoring in double figures.

Umaima Sohail made 43 runs for the team, with the help of four boundaries and a six. Skipper Javeria Khan scored 27 runs, with the help of five fours.

Georgia Wareham was the pick of the bowlers with her figures of 3/12 in her two overs. Sophie Molineux also picked up three wickets in the match.

Australia chased down the target of 102 runs in 17 overs as Beth Mooney made 29 runs, while Elyse Villani scored 24 runs.

Sana Mir, Anam Amin, Nidar Dar and Aliya Riaz picked up a wicket each for Pakistan.

Georgia Wareham was named Player of the Match for her performance with the ball.