Argentina outclass Iraq in friendly

Argentina thrashed a hapless Iraq side 4-0 in their international friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The former World Cup champions started the match without star striker Lionel Messi.

Lautaro Martinez made it 1-0 with a header.

Roberto Pereyra scored the second goal in the 53rd minute. German Pezzella netted the third goal for Argentina in the 82nd minute.

The fourth and final goal of the match was scored Franco Cervi in the additional time.

The former world champions are scheduled to play Brazil next Tuesday.