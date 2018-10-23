Anderson, Phillips make it to New Zealand T20 squad for Pakistan series

New Zealand have included Corey Anderson and Glenn Phillips in its Twenty20 squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

The duo is part of New Zealand A squad, which is currently touring the United Arab Emirates.

Selector Gavin Larsen said that Anderson and Phillips have been selected for their ‘solid performances’ against Pakistan A.

“Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks,” Larsen said. “They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance.”

Corey Anderson, who underwent a back surgery, said that it’s a “great feeling” to be included in the side.

“It’s obviously been a long road back and after the surgery, there were some long, tedious days,” he added.

The three-match Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand kicks off on October 31 in Abu Dhabi. The second and third fixture will be played in Dubai on November 2 and November 3, respectively.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.