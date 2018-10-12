Alcacer helps Spain rout Wales 4-1 in friendly

October 12, 2018

Spain hammered Wales 4-1 in their international friendly in Cardiff on Thursday evening.

Paco Alcacer proved to be the star player as he scored two goals for the former world champions.

He made it 1-0 in the 8th minute. Sergio Ramos scored Spain’s second goal of the fixture in the 19th minute.

Alcacer netted his second and Spain’s third goal in the 29th minute of the game.

The 2010 champions extended their lead to 4-0 in the 74th minute thanks to a goal by Marc Bartra.

Sam Vokes made it 4-1 as he scored a consolation goal for Wales in the 89th minute.

Spain will play their UEFA Nations League fixtures against England and Croatia on October 15 and November 11 respectively.

 
 
 

