Al Jazeera documentary: PCB summons Umar Akmal to record his statement

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit has summoned Umar Akmal after Al Jazeera’s match fixing documentary.

The board wants him to record his statement in the investigation.

In the documentary, Al Jazeera showed pictures of Akmal meeting with Aneel Munawar’s associates and looking into a bag given to him by them.

Related: Pakistan denies cricket corruption claims made by Al Jazeera

Munawar, an alleged match-fixer on ICC’s radar, is said to have been involved in 26 instances of match-fixing in 15 international fixtures during 2011-12. He is also said to be part of the D-Company, an organised-crime syndicate run by Dawood Ibrahim.

There is no evidence that Akmal took the bag with him.