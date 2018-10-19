Ahmed Shehzad served notice for playing cricket during ‘ineligibility period’

Ahmed Shehzad has been served a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board for playing cricket during ‘period of ineligibility’.

The PCB, in its press release, stated that the cricketer violated “the terms of the Agreed Sanction Agreement and the Anti Doping Rules”.

The opening batsman has been told to submit his reply by October 25.

The cricket board had banned Ahmad Shahzad for four months, after he was tested positive for a dope test taken during a domestic match in June 2018.

The ban will be lifted on November 10.

He will be available for the Pakistan Super League 2019 draft and has been placed in the Gold category.