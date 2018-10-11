Ahmad Shahzad placed in PSL’s Gold category

Ahmad Shahzad, the Pakistani opener, who was banned from playing cricket for four months for using a prohibited substance, has been added to Pakistan Super League’s ‘Gold Category’.

“Batsman Ahmad Shahzad is placed in the Gold category,” said a PCB spokesperson on Thursday.

Shahzad played for Multan Sultans in the last edition of the league, and he is currently placed on their roster, he added.

Ahmad Shahzad had been banned for four months for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-doping rules. The ban came into effect from July 10, 2018.

The cricketer will be allowed to play cricket from November 10.