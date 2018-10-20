After US Open, Wimbledon introduces final set tie-break

The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced that it will be introducing final set tie-breaks for the first time in Wimbledon next year, AFP reported.

The matches will be decided on tie-breaks if the final set reaches 12-12.

“Our view was that the time had come to introduce a tie-break method for matches that had not reached their natural conclusion at a reasonable point during the deciding set,” said the club’s chairperson, Philip Brook.

“While we know the instances of matches extending deep into the final set are rare, we feel that a tie-break at 12-12 strikes an equitable balance between allowing players ample opportunity to complete the match to advantage, while also providing certainty that the match will reach a conclusion in an acceptable time frame,” added Brook.

The US Open is the only Grand Slam that uses a tie-break in the final set. A tie-break is normally played to decide the set when the score reaches 6-6.

Kevin Anderson suffered a straight set defeat to Novak Djokovic in less than two days after triumphing over John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set after more than six-and-a-half hours in Wimbledon this year.

John Isner played the longest match in Wimbledon history as he defeated Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the deciding set in 2010 after more that 11 hours on court over three days.