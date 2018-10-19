Abu Dhabi Test: Sarfraz rushed to hospital ahead of fourth day’s play

Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed was rushed to a hospital before the start of the fourth day’s play of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia on Friday.

He was struck by a cricket ball while batting on the third day of the deciding Test match. Ahmed will not be playing for Pakistan on the fourth day of the crucial Test against the Kangaroos.

Asad Shafiq will lead the Pakistan side in his absence while Mohammad Rizwan will be the wicket keeper.

Ahmed had played a key role in putting his side in a commanding position in the second and final Test. He scored 94 runs in the first innings and 81 runs in the second innings.

Australia on the other hand will also miss Usman Khawaja as he will not be batting due to a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Pakistan require nine wickets to win the Abu Dhabi Test match and clinch the two-match series.