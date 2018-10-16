Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan have made two changes in the team. Left-handed opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Mir Hamza, a left-arm quick, are making their test debuts. Zaman is replacing the opener Imamul Haq, who is out due to a finger injury.

Hamza has taken 278 wickets in 56 first-class games at an average of 17.74. He is coming in for Wahab Riaz, who remained wicket-less in his 27 overs in the first Test.

The two-match series is level at 0-0. Australia managed to secure a draw in the thrilling first Test.

Usman Khawaja’s 141-run knock along with a late stand by skipper Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon helped the visitors escape with a draw.

The captaincy and tactics of Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed have come under question following the first game of the series. In his interview, the Pakistani captain justified his decisions regarding the bowling changes in the Dubai Test.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mir Hamza, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland