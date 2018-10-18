Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan 232/4 at lunch on day three against Australia

Pakistan were 232/4 at lunch on day three of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia on Thursday.

They lead with 369 runs with six wickets in hand.

Asad Shafiq is batting at 42 runs and Babar Azam is not out at 34 runs.

Two wickets fell for Pakistan in the morning session.

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was involved in a comical run out on the third day’s play of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia.

Ali and Shafiq were standing in the middle of the pitch chatting because both batsmen thought Ali’s ball had crossed the boundary rope for a four — problem was that it stopped a few inches short.

Mitchell Starc collected the ball from the boundary and Tim Paine knocked over the stumps to complete the run out, all while Ali and Shafiq stood chatting. He scored 64 runs from 171 deliveries.

Earlier, Haris Sohail proved to be the first casualty as he was stumped out from the bowling of Nathan Lyon after making 17 runs.

Pakistan started the third day’s play at 144/2 with Ali and Haris Sohail batting at 54 and 17 runs respectively.