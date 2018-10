Pakistan went for lunch at 77/5 on the first day of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia.

Nathan Lyon was the star of the session as he picked up four wickets in six balls.

The off-spinner got the wickets of Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam.

Mohammad Hafeez was caught by Marnus Labuschagne from the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed are batting at 49 and 4 runs respectively.