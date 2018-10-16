Abu Dhabi Test: Fakhar misses out on debut Test century

Fakhar Zaman missed out on his debut Test century as Pakistan went for tea at 204/6 on the opening day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Zaman had scored a half-century in 90 balls, with six boundaries to his name. He was on course for a century but was trapped leg before against Marnus Labuschagne at 94 runs.

He shared a 147-run partnership with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on the sixth wicket.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, started the second session of the day at 77/5 with Zaman and Ahmed on strike.

Sarfraz Ahmed reached his half-century from 52 balls, after hitting five boundaries. He is batting at 78 runs 95 deliveries.

Australia dominated the first session as the Kangaroos sent half of Pakistan’s batting side to the pavilion. Nathan Lyon picked out four wickets in just six balls.