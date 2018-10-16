Abu Dhabi Test: Australia dismiss Pakistan for 282 in first innings

October 16, 2018

Pakistan were dismissed for 282 runs on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia on Tuesday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat.

The side were struggling at 77/5 when Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed put on a 146 runs partnership to steady the innings.

Zaman and Ahmed both scored 94 runs in the first innings. Yasir Shah and Azhar Ali made 28 and 15 respectively.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he finished with 4/78 in 26.5 overs. Marnus Labuschagne grabbed three wickets and Mitchell Starc dismissed two Pakistani batsmen.

Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch have opened the batting for Australia.

 
 
 

