Abu Dhabi Test: Australia 91-7 at lunch on day 2

At lunch, Australia trailed by 191 runs with three wickets remaining on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Test against Pakistan.

The Australian batting continues to crumble. Bilal Asif took the wicket of Aaron Finch in his first over. He also claimed Tim Paine’s wicket.

Yasir Shah dismissed Mitchell Marsh with a delivery that took some turn to get the outside edge.

Muhammad Abbas took two crucial wickets of Shaun Marsh and Travis Head on day 2.

Day 2 began with Australia 20/2, 262 runs behind Pakistan.

Related: Abu Dhabi Test: Lyon snares 4 wickets as Pakistan slump to 77-5

On day 1, Abbas picked up two early wickets.

Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed added 147 runs to help Pakistan to a respectable 282 in the first session. Both batsmen scored 94 runs each.