Abbas shines as Pakistan win Test series against Australia

Mohammad Abbas took 10 wickets as Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday to win the two-match Test series.

The Pakistan side won the series by a 1-0 margin. The first game was washed out.

Pakistan were dismissed for 282 runs in the first innings with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed scoring 94 runs each.

Nathan Lyon took four wickets for Australians.

The Kangaroos, in their first innings, were dismissed for 145 runs with Aaron Finch being the top scorer with 39 runs.

Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he finished with 5/33 in 12.4 overs with four maidens. Bilal Asif picked up three wickets.

Pakistan declared at 400/9 in their second innings with Babar Azam scoring 99 runs while Sarfraz Ahmed scoring 81 runs with the bat. Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali made 66 and 64 runs with the bat respectively.

Asad Shafiq made 44 runs as well.

Nathan Lyon took four wickets for his team.

Australia, chasing 538 runs to win, were dismissed for 164 runs as Marnus Labuschagne made 43 runs while Travis Head and Aaron Finch scored 36 and 31 runs respectively for the side.

Mohammad Abbas completed his 10-wicket haul in the match by picking up five wickets. Yasir Shah grabbed three wickets.

Mohammad Abbas was named the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his performance with the ball.