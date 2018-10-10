10 WWE superstars with awesome entrance music

In the WWE, entrance music is everything. It describes a superstar’s persona and what they’re all about.

SAMAA Digital lists 10 WWE superstars with the best entrance music.

1. The Undertaker

Followed by the sound of a gong, the legendary Undertaker marches out to the sound of a funeral march, which means the arrival of one of sports-entertainment’s most impressive stars.

2. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

The sound of glass shattering means that Stone Cold is in the building and is here to wreak havoc on his opponents.

3. The Rock

The crowd goes over the edge whenever the music of “The People’s Champion” is played.

4. Triple H

Triple H is known as one of the most savage and toughest superstars to beat in the WWE. “The Game” is all about his character and what it feels like to face the superstar.

5. Shawn Michaels

All the traits of the “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels are mentioned in the song.

6. D-Generation X

D-Generation is the biggest group of degenerates in the company and broke every single rule. The three words “Are You Ready?” are enough to get the crowd riled up.

7. Evolution

The illustrious group of WWE superstars with the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista were undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with and Motorhead’s song “Line in the Sand” made their entrance even more awesome to watch.

8. Edge

Edge is one of the decorated superstars in the sports entertainment company with a total of 31 championships. His theme song named “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge was a perfect depiction of what he is all about.

9. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan always said he was a “Real American”. The fans loved him for his baby face gimmick and he fed off their energy. His theme named “Real American” by Rick Derringer recapped his pro-American spirit.

10. Kane

“The Big Red Machine” Kane had a darker story — one in which he had a terrible terrible childhood. The company used a dark-orchestra theme for his entrances in order to portray his personality.