Would it be right to sack Sarfraz Ahmed as captain?

Pakistan was eliminated on September 26 from the Asia Cup 2018 after its poor performance in the tournament. Now, the team management, especially the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, has come under question. Some cricket fans are even calling for his resignation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) axed Azhar Ali as captain in 2017 when the side slipped to ninth place in the rankings. The PCB decided to appoint Sarfraz as team leader to turn the green shirts’ luck around.

Pakistan is currently seventh in the rankings. Sarfraz has captained Pakistan in 29 one-day internationals of which they have won 19 games and lost 10. Ali, on the other hand, led Pakistan to 12 victories and 18 defeats.

The Pakistani skipper’s first assignment was a series against the West Indies which they won 2-1.

He played a key role in Pakistan’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017. He then went on to lead Pakistan to a 5-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.

Sarfraz suffered a setback when Pakistan suffered a humiliating 5-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.

The team then went on to beat Zimbabwe 5-0 this year before playing the 2018 Asia Cup.

The Pakistani captain has impressive statistics and has rallied the team to victories against many strong teams. But the mistakes he may made mistakes during the Asia Cup aren’t insignificant.

He did not set the field right and his temperament has come under question. He has also been criticised for his short temper on the field. The Pakistani captain also performed poorly with the bat in the tournament. He has also admitted to his mistakes.

But players make mistakes all the time. It would be harsh to sack Sarfraz as captain just because of a poor show in a single tournament. It would be better if the team improved its performance instead of changing its skipper, who has lead them to many victories.