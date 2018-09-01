Virat Kohli won’t be playing in this year’s Asia Cup

Indian selectors decided to rest Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup 2018, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the multi-nation tournament.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in Kohli’s absence.

Manish Pandey and Ambati Rayudu will be returning to the side for the tournament. India has been placed in Group B alongside arch rivals Pakistan and a qualifier.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice captain), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

India will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against the qualifying side on September 18. They will play against Pakistan on September 19.