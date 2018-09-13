Video: Olympic legend Usain Bolt runs in zero gravity

September 13, 2018





Usain Bolt sprinted through thin air and sipped champagne floating on his back as he enjoyed near zero-gravity conditions in an aircraft performing stomach-lurching parabola dives.

The eight-times Olympic champion grinned as he experienced weightlessness in the modified plane normally used for scientific research, but on this occasion to showcase a champagne bottle that will allow astronauts to drink bubbles in space.

Bolt called it a “mindblowing” experience.

“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening’. But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy’,” Bolt told Reuters TV.

The bottle was designed by champagne-maker Mumm. In time the company hopes to capitalize on the advent of space tourism.

Billionaires Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc, and Richard Branson are locked in a race to send wealthy tourists into suborbital space, high enough to see the curvature of the earth. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has ambitions to send paying passengers around the moon.

They may want to toast their adventures.

“The tourists will be enjoying the view of the earth, the view of space, weightlessness, and they will celebrate. So maybe there is not a market for a lot of bottles in space, but there is a market for some bottles,” said Jean-Francois Clervoy, a French former astronaut who accompanied Bolt on his flight.
 
 
 

See Also

Olympic taekwondo champion banned for life in abuse case

September 8, 2018 5:09 pm

Want to try naswaar? Shahid Afridi’s got the goods

September 8, 2018 4:09 pm

Olympic champ Usain Bolt makes modest Mariners debut in friendly

August 31, 2018 6:20 pm

Bolt takes first tentative steps on Manchester United dream

August 21, 2018 11:41 am

Video: Indian media takes aim at Sidhu over Pakistan visit

August 18, 2018 9:49 pm

Usain Bolt arrives in Australia on football quest

August 18, 2018 3:20 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

Khalid Azim Chaudhry

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.