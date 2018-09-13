V Corps Karachi clinches All Pakistan Polo Tournament

The tournament was organised by the Pakistan Army and six teams from across the country participated in it.The Karachi side managed to beat the Southern Command Quetta 7.5 to 5.A horse jumping and javelin competition was held to mark the end of the tournament.Men, women and school and university children came to watch the final.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Southern Command Commander Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa distributed prizes among the players.