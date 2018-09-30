U-19 Asia Cup 2018: Naseem takes five as Pakistan thrash Hong Kong

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 as they hammered Hong Kong by nine wickets in Chittagong on Saturday.

Pakistan, electing to field, restricted the opposition to 77 runs in 33 overs. Only one batsman managed to score in double figures.

Haroon Arshad was the top scorer with 36 runs.

Naseem Shah was the stand out bowler with his fiery spell of 5/13 in seven overs. Junaid Khan picked up three wickets. Farrukh Abbas grabbed one wicket as well.

The side managed to chase the target of 78 runs in 14.4 overs on the loss of one wicket.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Rohail Nazir scored 32 and 24 runs respectively with the bat.

Nasrulla Rana was the only wicket taker for Hong Kong.

Naseem Shah was named Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. They are currently placed on second place with two points.