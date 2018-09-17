Trinbago beat Guyana to win Caribbean Premier League 2018

The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets to win the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

Khary Pierre was named Player of the Match for his performance as a bowler.

Guyana, being sent into bat, scored 147/9 in their 20 overs with Luke Ronchi scoring 44 runs and Jason Mohammad contributing 24 runs with the bat.

Pierre ended up with the figures of 3/24 in his four wickets while Dwayne Bravo grabbed two wickets. Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Sunil Narine ended up with a wicket each as well.

The Knight Riders reached their target of 148 runs in 17.3 overs.

Colin Munro was the star player with the bat as he made 68 runs. Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Ramdin scored 39 and 24 runs respectively.

Chris Green and Romario Shepherd took a wicket each for Guyana.