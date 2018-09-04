The Undertaker confronts Shawn Michaels, promises to take down Triple H

The Undertaker has claimed that he will defeat Triple H at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Melbourne, Australia.

“I will put your buddy Triple H down again,” he told Shawn Michaels during a verbal confrontation on Raw.

Michaels came to Raw and predicted that Triple H will defeat The Undertaker upcoming event.

“The fact of the matter is purely professional. Undertaker, this is what you need to understand. Triple H is still ‘The Game’, he is still ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ and as far as what is left in the tank, sorry my man I think he has a lot more left in his tank than you do,” he said.

“The Celebral Assassin will cerebrally assassinate you,”Michaels added.

This did not sit well with ‘The Deadman’ who reminded him that he has defeated Michaels and Triple H before.

He also questioned whether Michaels was not returning to the competition because he respected him or he was afraid of him.

Triple H will take on The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on October 6.