The prime minister isn’t happy with the cricket team’s performance in the Asia Cup

September 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not happy with Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2018 Asia Cup. 

He wants a report from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ehsan Mani on the team’s performance.

Pakistan started off their Asia Cup campaign with a win over Hong Kong but lost to India in the group stages. It edged past Afghanistan by three wickets but lost again to India by nine wickets. The team finally bowed out of the tournament after losing their do-or-die Super Four fixture against Bangladesh.

Sarfraz Ahmed has admitted that he did not perform well as captain in the Asia Cup. “Yes, we have made mistakes as a team,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “I know that I didn’t do well.”

He called the team’s performance “alarming” but said there was no reason to press the panic button.

 
 
 

