ThankYouChef: Cricketers pay tribute to Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook played his last international innings and was dismissed after scoring a century which gave England control in the fifth and final test match against India at The Oval. The cricketing fraternity congratulated the English batsman on his fine career.

What a fantastic final test innings! Test career started with a style and finished with grace! Big congratulations on a glorious career and wish you all the success on this new journey of your life! #AlastairCook #CookRetires pic.twitter.com/AuAki1a0gB — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 10, 2018

‘Should’ve retired two years ago’ ICYMI: James Anderson’s “off-camera” remarks on team-mate Alastair Cook’s retirement pic.twitter.com/1IUdIXvycN — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 9, 2018

12,472 reasons why the game of international cricket thanks Alastair Cook … #ThanksChef — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

Nothing better than a hundred to honor and bid farewell to the long format of our game.

Test Cricket will miss you, Mr Chef 👨‍🍳

Best of luck for the future 🙌🏼#CookRetires https://t.co/c12dbKuJH4 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 10, 2018

Well done Cook….absolutely wonderfull 147 n his last inning…You will be missed for Sure,Thanks for entertainment over the years #ChefCook #oneofmyfavorite#CookRetires — Dimuth Karunaratne (@IamDimuth) September 10, 2018

Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket .I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England. #CookRetires — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2018

In this beautiful game we play, powers of concentration is certainly one of the pillars that separate the men from the boys, none better than Alastair Cook.. Lead from the front and will certainly go down as one of the GOAT’s of the Test Game. Congrats mate 🐐🐐#CookRetires — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) September 4, 2018

“A tremendous example to young kids of how to play the game – dedication, passion, never showing dissent.” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson pays his respects to the brilliant career of Alastair Cook.#CookRetires #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/IlwuNGgpW4 — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2018

A well deserved 💯 from two greats!! #ThankYouChef loved watching you for the last time!!👏 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/CMAJCc0AYm — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) September 10, 2018

Cook has served as England’s captain in both the test and one day international formats.