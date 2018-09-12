#ThankYouChef: Cricketers pay tribute to Alastair Cook

September 12, 2018

Alastair Cook walks off the field for the last time. Photo: AFP

Alastair Cook played his last international innings and was dismissed after scoring a century which gave England control in the fifth and final test match against India at The Oval.  The cricketing fraternity congratulated the English batsman on his fine career.

Here is what they had to say.

Cook has served as England’s captain in both the test and one day international formats.

 
 
 

