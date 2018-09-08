Teams continue to impress in the Aik Awam Unity Cup 2018

The round of 32 in the inaugural edition of the Aik Awam Unity Cup came to an end on Friday.

Eight exciting matches were played on Friday at the KMC Football Stadium and Gizri Playground.

Shireen Jinnah Shaheens trounce Gizri Youth

Gizri Youth slumped to an 8-0 loss at the hands of Shireen Jinnah Sports. Fazal opened the scoring in the fourth minute and Hamza doubled the lead 15 minutes later.

Fazal made it 3-0 in the 21st minute while Waseem scored in the 28th, 38th and 40th minute of the game respectively.

Asif made it 7-0 in the 54th minute and Shakoor scored the eighth goal three minutes later.

Baloch Mohammadens beat Lal Buksh Memorial

Baloch Mohammadens picked up a 2-0 win over Lal Buksh Memorial.

Kabeer put the side ahead in the 15th minute and Yasir scored the second goal in the 52nd minute of the fixture.

Lyari Brothers brush aside Society Brothers

Lyari Brother saw off Society Brothers by 2-0.

Waleed scored in the 58th minute of the match while Ahmed scored the 72nd minute.

Lyari Baloch beat Young Qayyumabad

Two goals scored by Ryaz helped Lyari Baloch beat Young Qayyumabad 4-0.

Yasir scored in the 10th minute and Sameer made it 2-0 five minutes later. Ryaz scored two consecutive goals in 30th and 31st minutes of the game.

Tanzeem Sports hold nerve against Keamari Mohammadens

The fixture between Tanzeem Sports and Keamari Mohammadens was decided on penalties after the match ended 1-1 on penalties.

Tanzeem Sports managed to hold the nerve during the penalty shootout and won the game 4-2.

Gizri Star defeat Kalri Mohammadens

Gizri Star defeated the Kalri Mohammadens by 4-2 in their match.

Yawar put Gizri Star ahead in the fourth minute of the game but Riaz Kara leveled the scoreline for the Kalri side in the 10th minute of the match.

The Gizri star took the lead as Javed scored consecutive goals in the 30th and 50th minutes of the game.

Khursheed pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute while Yawar scored a decisive goal for Gizri Stars in the 60th minute.

Young Eid Gah beat Azhar Memorial

Young Eid Gah defeated Azhar Memorial 1-0. Ali Khan scored the only goal in the match.

Young Baloch win against Taj Muslim

Young Baloch defeated the Taj Muslim side 2-1.

Naushad and Murtaza scored in the 44th and 55th minutes of the match for Young Baloch.

Bilal scored the only goal for Taj Muslim in the 68th minute.

The Aik Awam Unity Cup is being organised by the Elaj Trust and Aik Awam Movement to commemorate Defence Day and pay tribute to the footballers of the country.

Teams registered under the Sindh Football Association are taking part in the event.

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs100,000 while the runners-up will be awarded Rs50,000.

The teams which finish at third and fourth place will be awarded Rs25,000 each.

The winners of the player of the tournament, golden boot and golden glove awards will be awarded Rs15000.

SAMAA Digital is the official media partner of the event.