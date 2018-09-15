Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup after wrist fracture

September 15, 2018

AFP Photo

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal won’t play the remaining matches of Asia cup after fracturing his wrist during tournament’s opener against Sri Lanka.

The left-handed opener sustained the injury from only the third ball he faced when a Suranga Lakmal delivery struck him.

Tamim received treatment from the team physio but was forced to retire hurt on two not out at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 29-year-old is Bangladesh’s all-time leading run-scorer and centurion in ODI cricket and his absence will come as a significant blow to the team’s hopes in the tournament.

 
 
 

