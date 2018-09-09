Switzerland put six past Iceland in UEFA Nations League

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri was among the scorers as Switzerland routed Iceland 6-0 in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League in St Gallen on Saturday.

Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria gave Switzerland a two-goal lead before Shaqiri fired in a free-kick from a tight angle out on the right on 53 minutes.

Goals from Haris Seferovic, Albian Ajeti and Admir Mehmedi completed the resounding win as Switzerland made a dream start to a group that also includes World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Iceland host Italy in Reykjavik on Tuesday, while Switzerland play England in a friendly in Leicester.