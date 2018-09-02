Sri Lanka include Lasith Malinga in Asia Cup 2018 squad

Lasith Malinga has been included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the Asia Cup 2018 which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 15, ICC reported.

The bowler last played a 50-over game in September 2017 against India. He has not played a test match since 2010.

He has taken 301 wickets in 204 one-day internationals with an average of 28.92.

The right handed bowler, known for his unique slinging bowling action, has two ICC Cricket World Cup hat-tricks to his name.

He became the first bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive balls during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 fixture against South Africa.

Amila Aponso, a 25-year old slow bowler, has been included into the side alongside Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Angelo Mathews will lead the side in the tournament which includes the likes of Upul Tharanga, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera and Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka has been placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top two teams in both groups progress to to the semi-finals.

The tournament will begin from September 15 and the final will be played on September 28.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.