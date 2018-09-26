Sri Lanka drop ‘scapegoat’ skipper Angelo Mathews for England ODIs

September 26, 2018

Sri Lanka’s sacked skipper Angelo Mathews was dropped Wednesday from the ODI and T20 squads against England after he accused the board of making him a scapegoat for the team’s Asia Cup debacle.

The 31-year-old all-rounder was not included in the 15-man squad for the five one-day internationals and the one-off T20 against England beginning on October 10.

Cricket officials said fitness concerns forced them to drop Mathews. However, he was retained in the Test squad, officials said.

“I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka’s dismal performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup,” Mathews said in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket after he was sacked earlier this week as ODI and T20 captain.

The board said it asked Mathews to step down and allow Dinesh Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka against England in all three formats of the game.

The sacking followed Sri Lanka’s drubbing in the Asia Cup, with losses to lower-ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh ensuring its quick exit from the competition.

Sri Lanka ODI and T20 squad: Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Kusal Perera.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal, (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan and Niroshan Dickwella.

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018 updates: Pakistan crumble in chase of 240 against Bangladesh

September 26, 2018 8:05 pm

‘Foreigner’ who won Balochistan Assembly seat held in murder case

September 26, 2018 7:23 pm

Silly Point team praise Afghanistan’s performance against India

September 26, 2018 1:24 pm

Shahid Afridi believes Pakistan can win the Asia Cup

September 26, 2018 1:21 pm

Thrilled to be back in Pakistan, says new US ambassador

September 24, 2018 7:38 pm

Cricket Australia end investigation into Moeen sledge claim

September 24, 2018 4:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.