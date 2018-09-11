Spinners will dominate UAE slow wickets in Asia cup: Inzamam ul Haq

Pakistan team’s chief selector Inzamam ul Haq said that the national team is fully prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup.

“I am confident that the team will show consistency by putting up collective efforts and good teamwork, which are the basic elements to inspire a team to success,” Haq said on Tuesday.

He said that the spinners are likely to play a dominating role on slow wickets in the UAE.

“We have two spinners in our team and Shadab Khan can play an important in his team’s success,” he added.

Haq said that the team is a combination of talented players who deserve to be part of the team, which is balanced in batting, bowling and fielding,” he said.

The chief selector said that openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq, along with Babar Azam are enjoying good form with the bat and Haris Sohail is also in a good touch.

The squad for the Asia Cup: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Shaheen Afridi