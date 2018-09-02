South Africa women’s cricket team named team of the year at GSport Awards

The South African women’s cricket team won the team of the year award at the GSport Awards, ICC reported.

“Congratulations to our ladies on this well-deserved award,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said.

He said that the side continues to carry the South African flag and the CSA brand proudly wherever they play.

The CSA chief lauded the roles of cricketers Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp and skipper Dane van Niekerk in the recent T20 Final in England.

They reached the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England.

Moroe said they were looking forward to side’s ICC Women’s Championship ODI matches in West Indies alongwith the Twenty20 International series, which is an important part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the same country in November.

The women side were included in the revenue-sharing model for the first time and were also provided medical as well as retirement cover.

South Africa will kick off their ICC Women’s World T20 campaign against Sri Lanka this November.