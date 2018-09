Zimbabwe has set a target of 118 runs for South Africa to win the first one-day international in Kimberley on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field.

Zimbabwe were bowled for 117 runs in 34.1 overs. Elton Chigumbura made 27 runs while skipper Hamilton Masakadza contributed 25 runs with the bat.

Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets while three wickets while picked up by Imran Tahir. Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada grabbed two wickets each.