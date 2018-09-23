Silly Point team prediction on Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, is giving an in-depth analysis on the Super Four fixture between Pakistan and India in the 2018 Asia Cup today (Sunday).

The show is being hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panelists include journalist Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The team line ups and their position in the tournament will be discussed in the segment titled “Battle Line”. The experts will discuss players who will make a difference in the second segment called “Power Player”.

The third segment, “Dugout”, will feature suggestions and advice from the guests to the teams.

A 30-minute show will also be held after the match.

The segments in the post-match show include: