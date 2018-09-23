Silly Point team prediction on Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture

September 23, 2018

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, is giving an in-depth analysis on the Super Four fixture between Pakistan and India in the 2018 Asia Cup today (Sunday).

The show is being hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panelists include journalist Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The team line ups and their position in the tournament will be discussed in the segment titled “Battle Line”. The experts will discuss players who will make a difference in the second segment called “Power Player”.

The third segment, “Dugout”, will feature suggestions and advice from the guests to the teams.

A 30-minute show will also be held after the match.

The segments in the post-match show include:

  • 4th Umpire – Discussion on mistakes because of which teams lose
  • Moment of the Day – Discussion about key moments in the match
  • Cover Drive – Recommendations for the next match from the panel to the losing and winning teams

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018 live updates: Pakistan bat against India in Super Four fixture

September 23, 2018 4:10 pm

No, not all Trident chewing gum sold in Pakistan is haram

September 23, 2018 3:16 pm

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh bat against Afghanistan in Super Four fixture

September 23, 2018 2:00 pm

Don’t call white folks racist, if you can’t stand Afghans and Bengalis

September 22, 2018 9:50 pm

Imran Khan’s citizenship plan: No country for new men?

September 22, 2018 9:48 pm

India should not mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness: DG ISPR​

September 22, 2018 8:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.