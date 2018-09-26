Silly Point team praise Afghanistan’s performance against India

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, analysed the Super Four stage fixture of the 2018 Asia Cup between India and Afghanistan which ended in a tie.

The show was hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panel of experts included sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and sports enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The performance of the Afghan side garnered praise in the show. The experts analysed how well the side performed against India.

The batting of wicket keeper Mohammad Shahzad was lauded by the analysts.

Afghanistan’s performance in the entire tournament was praised by the panelists.

In the pre-match shown, the do-or-die fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh was discussed.

The team line ups and their position in the tournament were discussed in the segment titled “Battle Line”. The experts discussed players who would make a difference in the second segment called “Power Player”.

The third segment, “Dugout”, featured suggestions and advice from the guests to the teams.